Zelensky: Public Outcry Helped Restore Starlink Speeds To Required Levels

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said this in an interview with“TSN Tyzhden” host Alla Mazur, according to Ukrinform.

“I think it was precisely that (the media attention-ed.) that helped. It's not as if that was the main strategy behind our work with partners. We're open and straightforward, but it worked. For now, anyway. We'll see how things go from here, because we're seeing different developments every day, and there may be various challenges during the U.S. elections. Nevertheless, for now, this is a positive development, and we need it very much,” Zelensky said.

He added that the issues of resuming Starlink operations in Ukraine and exchanging intelligence with the U.S. were resolved following a meeting in Oslo on October 20 between delegations from Ukraine, the United States, and European allies.

“We've achieved the right result. We came away with what we needed. And today (the interview took place on Saturday, October 24-Ed.), the military personnel were congratulating one another that it's back. This was one aspect of our discussions in Oslo-the emotional nature of our dialogue, which was accompanied by three challenges: a shortage of air defense systems, restrictions on Starlink, and restrictions on intelligence data from the United States of America.“And so today I can confirm-and I am grateful to the Americans and our team-that two issues-regarding intelligence and Starlink-have now been resolved,” Zelensky said.

He noted that as of 5:20 a.m. on Saturday, October 24, Starlink's speed was 420 km/h following the restrictions. Additionally, he said, intelligence data regarding Russian ballistic strikes on Ukraine is being exchanged.

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“We still have the issue of air defense. That's one part of our discussions,” Zelensky said.

As previously reported, in mid-October, the operation of the Starlink system in Ukraine was limited to a speed of 161 km/h, which made it impossible to use it on interceptors against“Shahed” drones.

Photo: Office of the President