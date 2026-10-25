The Loft Bespoke Tailor Launches New Website With Fabric Library In Bangkok

Inside The Loft Bespoke Tailor: cloth shelves and mannequins in suits, BTS National Stadium Station, Bangkok tailor beside MBK Center, near Siam Paragon

The Loft Bespoke Tailor shopfront and mannequins in suits, inside BTS National Stadium Station, Bangkok tailor beside MBK Center, near Siam Paragon

The Loft Bespoke Tailor at the ticket gates inside BTS National Stadium Station, Bangkok tailor beside MBK Center, near Siam Paragon

Bangkok tailor inside BTS National Stadium Station, next to MBK Center, puts its services, a 120-cloth fabric library and WhatsApp booking online.

BANGKOK, THAILAND, October 26, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Loft Bespoke Tailor, a bespoke tailor for men and women inside BTS National Stadium Station in Bangkok, has launched a new website. The site is next to MBK Center and near Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Square and Siam Discovery, and it gives visitors a page for each service, a library of 120 cloths, a gallery, a reviews page and booking through WhatsApp.

What the website covers

The website has a separate page for each of the shop's services: bespoke suits, wedding suits and tuxedos, ladies' suits, tailored shirts, tailored trousers and alterations. A prices page and a suit packages page explain how the shop quotes its work. An About page, a Gallery page and a Reviews page complete the site, and the Reviews page links to the shop's Google review form.

The fabric library

The fabric library is the largest feature of the new site. It lists 120 cloths: 84 suiting, 30 shirting and 6 lining. Each cloth has a close-up photo and a reference code from LF-001 to LF-120, and each entry gives the weight and width of the cloth. Customers filter the library by garment, colour, pattern and weight, shortlist the cloths they like, choose a cut and a lining, and send the shortlist to the shop on WhatsApp. The shortlist is stored only on the customer's own device, and shortlisting a cloth does not reserve it. The page states that colours on screen are a guide and that the shop's physical cloth books show the true colour and feel of each cloth.

Booking and directions

Customers can book on WhatsApp from a button on the site, through the shop's Setmore booking page, or by calling the shop. A Find the Shop link opens the shop's location in Google Maps. The shop is open every day from 10:00 to 21:00.

Where the shop is

The Loft Bespoke Tailor is inside BTS National Stadium Station, at Exit 3 and 4 on Rama I Road in Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330. Customers looking for a tailor near MBK or a tailor near Siam Paragon will find the shop next to MBK Center and near Bangkok Art and Culture Centre, Siam Discovery, Siam Center, Siam Square and Siam Paragon.

About The Loft Bespoke Tailor

The Loft Bespoke Tailor is a tailor in Bangkok making bespoke clothing for men and women. The shop is inside BTS National Stadium Station, Exit 3 and 4, Rama I Road, Wang Mai, Pathum Wan, Bangkok 10330, next to MBK Center and near Siam Paragon, Siam Center, Siam Square, Siam Discovery and Bangkok Art and Culture Centre. A bespoke suit at the shop is cut from a pattern drafted for the customer, built canvassed rather than fused, and fitted twice over two to three days. Customers choose the cloth, and measuring takes place in the shop or at the customer's hotel. The shop makes two- and three-piece suits, wedding suits, tuxedos, ladies' suits, shirts, including a copy of a shirt the customer already owns, and trousers. It also alters suits, dresses and wedding dresses, serves visitors, expats and wedding parties, and ships abroad. Customers can book on WhatsApp at +66 85 048 7655 or walk in.

Lilaavatar Das (Sam Ojha)

The Loft Bespoke Tailor

+66 85 048 7655

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A Bespoke Suit Made While Passing Through Bangkok | The Loft Bespoke Tailor

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The Loft Bespoke Tailor Launches New Website With Fabric Library in Bangkok News Provided By The Loft Bespoke Tailor October 25, 2026, 18:54 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Retail, Textiles & Fabric Industry, Travel & Tourism Industry



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