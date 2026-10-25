Christian Country Artist Curt Brickley Releases New Album 'The Father's Hand'

The Father's Hand, the new 13-song album from Christian country singer-songwriter Curt Brickley, released October 23, 2026.

Music with a Mission wasn't built on a business plan. It was born from surrender and sustained by God's faithfulness.

Beyond the Song One Song One Week Scripture study map by Christian country artist Curt Brickley.

The 13-song album blends Christian country, Americana and Scripture-rooted storytelling about struggle, grace, surrender and the call to carry the Gospel.

- BonnieHAMILTON, MT, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Christian country songwriter, storyteller and music-maker Curt Brickley has released his new 13-song album,“The Father's Hand,” a Scripture-rooted collection exploring the struggle of the Christian life, grace, surrender, spiritual transformation and the call to carry the Gospel to others.Released October 23,“The Father's Hand” continues Brickley's growing catalog of what he describes as“Christian country with backbone” - songs willing to deal honestly with sin, struggle, doubt, waiting, repentance and obedience while pointing listeners toward the hope of Jesus Christ.“The songs aren't the destination,” Brickley said.“If somebody hears one of these songs and it causes them to open the Bible, wrestle honestly with God's truth or take one step closer to Jesus, then the song has done its job.”The album opens with its title track,“The Father's Hand,” before moving through songs including“God in the Waitin',”“Heart of Peace,”“Who Are You?,”“Heart at War,”“Grace Like Waves,”“I Prayed for You Today,”“Room at His Side,”“It Ain't You (It's Me),”“Amazing Grace?,”“Coming Back Is Sweet,”“Send Me” and“It Starts with Yes.”Together, the songs trace a larger spiritual movement: God working in us, God working through us, and ultimately God sending us.That progression reflects Brickley's own ministry background.Before songwriting became the primary vehicle for his ministry, Brickley served as an ordained Southern Baptist minister, Youth Pastor and Missions Pastor. His ministry later took him overseas as a missionary and church-planting facilitator among unreached people groups, where his work included evangelism, discipleship, humanitarian relief and training village pastors.Music was never the plan.After significant health challenges eventually forced Brickley into medical retirement and changed his ability to serve through traditional ministry, he began writing songs. What initially appeared to be the loss of one ministry platform gradually became the beginning of another.“The platform changed, but the calling didn't,” Brickley said.“For me, this isn't about getting into the music business. Music is simply another way to carry the same message I have spent much of my life trying to share.”That philosophy extends beyond the recordings themselves.Each of the 13 songs on“The Father's Hand” is being connected to Brickley's“Beyond the Song” resources, built around the idea that“the song is the doorway, not the destination.”The Scripture. Story. Reflection resources invite listeners to move from hearing a song into Scripture, personal reflection, prayer and response. A companion“One Song. One Week” Map provides a simple six-day path designed to help listeners spend a few minutes each day engaging the biblical themes behind an individual song.The progression is intentionally simple:Hear the song. Open the Word. Encounter the truth. Respond to Christ.Among the album's central songs is“God in the Waitin',” inspired by the account in John 5 of the man at the pool of Bethesda who had been unable to walk for 38 years before encountering Jesus.The song brings that biblical account into the present, speaking to people praying beside hospital beds, living through pain, waiting for circumstances to change or wondering whether God sees them when nothing seems to be moving.Other songs approach the Gospel from markedly different perspectives.“Heart at War” confronts the believer's struggle with sin.“Heart of Peace” focuses on sanctification and surrender.“Amazing Grace?” is written from the perspective of someone who has never heard the Gospel, turning the familiar Christian phrase into a question and confronting believers with the responsibility to go; across the street or around the world.“Send Me” and“It Starts with Yes” bring the album toward surrender and mission.Brickley describes the project's message simply: Christ changes us before He sends us.“The Father's Hand” is available now on Spotify and other major streaming platforms. The music and accompanying Beyond the Song resources can also be found at CurtBrickley.

Curt Brickley

Curt Brickley Music with a Message

...

Visit us on social media:

TikTok

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Christian Country Artist Curt Brickley Releases New Album 'The Father's Hand' News Provided By Curt Brickley Music October 25, 2026, 18:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry, Religion



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.