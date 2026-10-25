Mohamed Rabie Moawad: Shark Tank UAE Reflects The Country's Strong Entrepreneurial Ecosystem

Mohamed Rabie Moawad - Faisal Bahlol

Letsia Holding Chairman highlights the UAE's entrepreneurial ecosystem and the role of experienced investors in supporting startups.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Mohamed Rabie Moawad, Chairman of Letsia Holding, has highlighted the United Arab Emirates' success in establishing one of the region's most dynamic entrepreneurial ecosystems, bringing together investment capital, experienced business leaders, innovative ideas, and opportunities for startups to develop into competitive businesses.

Moawad emphasized that Shark Tank UAE represents an important example of this progress, not only by creating opportunities for entrepreneurs to secure investment but also by bringing together accomplished investors and business leaders with extensive experience in establishing, managing, and growing successful companies.

He noted that the program's strength lies in the quality and experience of its investors, who contribute far more than financial resources. Their business expertise, strategic guidance, professional networks, and understanding of market dynamics can play an important role in helping entrepreneurs transform promising ideas into sustainable businesses.

Moawad pointed to distinguished Emirati business leaders such as Faisal bin Juma Belhoul, an investor featured on Shark Tank UAE, as examples of the experienced professionals whose participation adds significant value to the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

According to Moawad, bringing together investors with established business backgrounds and entrepreneurs with innovative ideas creates an environment where knowledge, capital, and practical experience can contribute to long-term business development.

“What distinguishes the UAE's entrepreneurial ecosystem is that it goes beyond providing an attractive environment for establishing companies. The country has successfully developed a system that connects promising ideas with experienced investors who bring both capital and strategic vision. Programs such as Shark Tank UAE demonstrate how this combination can help transform innovative concepts into sustainable businesses,” said Mohamed Rabie Moawad.

He added that the UAE has become an important destination for entrepreneurs and investors from around the world, supported by its open economic environment, advanced infrastructure, and initiatives designed to encourage innovation and business development.

Moawad also highlighted that one of the most significant challenges facing startups is not simply obtaining funding, but identifying the right investors who can contribute meaningful strategic value to a business.

“The right investor can be just as important as the investment itself. Access to experience, industry knowledge, and professional networks can make a substantial difference in a company's ability to grow and compete,” he added.

Within this context, Letsia Holding continues to support entrepreneurship through its activities in technology, investment, education, and business development, alongside initiatives dedicated to empowering young entrepreneurs and emerging businesses.

Through Letsia Youth and its entrepreneurship development programs, the group aims to help aspiring founders strengthen their business models, develop practical skills, and prepare their projects for future growth.

Moawad concluded by emphasizing that the UAE's entrepreneurial experience provides an important example of how a well-developed investment ecosystem can support innovation and economic development.

He noted that stronger collaboration between experienced investors, entrepreneurs, technology companies, and educational institutions will remain essential to shaping the future of entrepreneurship across the Middle East and beyond.

Reena Malhota

Letsia

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Mohamed Rabie Moawad: Shark Tank UAE Reflects the Country's Strong Entrepreneurial Ecosystem News Provided By Letsia October 25, 2026, 18:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology



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