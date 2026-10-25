Watch: UAE's National Ambulance Service Receives Over 200,000 Calls In 2026

UAE's National Ambulance service announced that it has received 260,423 calls in the first nine months of 2026.

The service, from the Federal Authority for Ambulance and Civil Defence, is a part of the UAE's wider integrated emergency response system, aimed at putting people first and keeping communities safe.

Ambulance teams responded to 108,315 emergency incidents and provided emergency medical care to 87,179 patients this year.

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Back in July 2026, it was revealed that emergency teams responded to 73,624 emergency cases across the Northern Emirates during the first six months of the year. The service also provided pre-hospital emergency medical care to 58,781 patients, while its Ambulance Communication Centre (ACC) received a total of 168,659 calls.

The National Ambulance service said that its teams are ready round the clock to respond to medical emergencies.

Earlier this week, UAE announced that it would establish a unified command-and-control system for the health emergency sector within two years. The planned UAE-wide command system would seek to bring emergency health capabilities together under a more unified structure.

Health and Prevention Minister Ahmed bin Ali Al Sayegh said during the announcement that UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan had called for a system that links the UAE's health systems and makes them more effective, with the response centred on preventing illness rather than waiting for people to become sick.

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