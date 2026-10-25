Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah Real Estate Growth Diverges As Market Evolves

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE property sector is entering a new phase of growth, with Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah charting different but increasingly complementary trajectories. While Dubai continues to benefit from population expansion and market depth, Ras Al Khaimah is attracting investors seeking exposure to an emerging destination undergoing rapid transformation.

Dubai's population reached 4.81 million by September 2026 after growing by about 230,000 people since the start of the year, adding more than 800 residents daily, according to latest data from ValuStrat. The sustained influx of residents has supported long-term housing demand despite a market recalibration. Dubai's freehold residential ValuStrat Price Index stood at 218.6 points in the third quarter of 2026, while about 33,000 homes had been completed by the end of September. The emirate's residential development pipeline remains substantial, with an estimated 108,134 units planned for delivery during 2026 and more than 376,000 homes under construction through 2030.

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Dubai Islands is emerging as one of Dubai's next major waterfront growth corridors. It spans approximately 18.6 sq km across five islands and is planned to accommodate more than 230,000 residents across approximately 62,000 homes, alongside more than 11,000 hotel keys and over 4,000 branded residences. The masterplan includes approximately 57 km of coastline, including 21 km of beachfront, and connects to the mainland via three bridges.

The destination is recording significant residential transaction activity. Dubai Islands registered approximately Dh18.8 billion in residential sales across 5,035 transactions over the 12 months to September 28, according to Dubai Land Department data analysed by Dubai Real Estate Data. Separately, median residential transaction prices reached Dh30,571 per sq m (approximately Dh2,840 per sq ft) in 2026 year-to-date through July 2026, up 17.7% against the 2025 full-year median, according to AXD Immobilien's analysis of Dubai Land Department records.

“Dubai Islands is the next chapter in Dubai's waterfront story, and we wanted Grovy to be part of it at the right stage,” said Abhishek Jalan, CEO of Grovy Developers.“As our first branded residential project, Ramada Residences by Wyndham combines our local market expertise, USquare's development strength and Wyndham's global hospitality standards. The result offers investors quality, accessibility and long-term value.”

Grovy Developers has chosen Dubai Islands for its first branded residential project, Ramada Residences, developed in partnership with USquare Luxe Properties, with the brand affiliation of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts.

The development offers fully furnished one-, two- and three-bedroom residences and four-bedroom penthouses. Residents get more than 20 amenities. Grovy broke ground in August 2026 and appointed Jaseera Building Contracting as main contractor. Handover is scheduled for Q3 2027.

Ras Al Khaimah

Meanwhile, Ras Al Khaimah's real estate market continued to record diversified activity during the first half of 2026. According to data released by the municipality, total transactions reached Dh2.89 billion between January and June, including Dh1.353 billion in property sales, Dh1.16 billion in mortgages and around Dh380 million in waivers. The figures underscore growing investor participation as the northern emirate expands its tourism, residential and mixed-use developments.

In line with this trend, Sugee Group and Wyndham Hotels & Resorts have announced a strategic partnership to develop the world's first Vienna House Residences by Wyndham, bringing its global debut to the Middle East on Al Marjan Island, Ras Al Khaimah.

“Bringing the world's first Vienna House Residences by Wyndham to Al Marjan Island reflects our ambition to curate growth by bringing the right partners and distinctive concepts to Ras Al Khaimah,” said Sheikh Saqr bin Omar Al Qasimi, CEO of Marjan Development.

The project will consist of fully furnished, hospitality-led residences, and it will be the only development on the island to offer short-term rentals.

Imran Khan, Founder and CEO of Inspy, Sugee Group's partner in the UAE, said:“Sugee Group is positioning Vienna House Residences by Wyndham as a distinctive offering on Al Marjan Island, bringing together the global debut of Vienna House branded residences with a hospitality-led model designed to appeal to both end users and investors. The project's early construction approach, combined with the introduction of short-term rentals under an internationally recognised hospitality brand, offers a differentiated proposition in the market.”

Dimitris Manikis, President, EMEA, at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts added:“Bringing Vienna House Residences by Wyndham to Al Marjan Island marks a key moment as we introduce the brand to the Middle East, alongside its inaugural global branded residences.”

Together, Dubai and Ras Al Khaimah represent two distinct investment narratives within the UAE real estate landscape. Dubai remains the country's benchmark market, supported by strong population growth, a deep transaction base and a vast development pipeline. Ras Al Khaimah, meanwhile, is benefiting from growing investor interest and rising transaction activity as new tourism and lifestyle projects reshape its economic profile.

With Dh2.89 billion worth of transactions recorded in the first half of 2026 alone, the emirate is steadily establishing itself as a credible alternative investment destination, broadening the UAE's overall real estate growth story.