UAE And Benin Announce CEPA To Boost Bilateral Trade

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) The UAE and the Republic of Benin on Sunday announced a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) to boost bilateral trade.

The announcement was made by UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan during the visit of Benin's President, Romuald Wadagni, to the UAE.

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Sheikh Mohamed said the partnership agreement was an“important step” in strengthening cooperation between the two countries.

The UAE President added that the agreement will expand opportunities for trade, investment and shared growth.“The UAE remains focused on building global partnerships that promote prosperity and progress for all,” said Sheikh Mohamed.

The CEPA is a key trade initiative launched by the UAE to strengthen economic ties with strategic partners, boost international trade and attract investment. The UAE signed its first CEPA with India on February 18, 2022, and the agreement came into effect on May 1, 2022.

The pact reduces or eliminates customs duties, simplifies trade procedures and improves market access for businesses, creating opportunities across sectors, including gems and jewellery, food processing, logistics, renewable energy, technology and financial services.

The UAE has expanded its CEPA network to strengthen its position as a global trade and logistics hub, support economic diversification and open new markets for businesses, including small and medium-sized enterprises.

The UAE has signed CEPAs with numerous countries and looks to sign agreements with many others.

Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of Foreign Trade of the UAE, said CEPA will open a more ambitious phase of trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

“Our non-oil trade reached $2.15 billion in 2025, up 65 per cent YoY and more than double the level recorded in 2021, with momentum continuing in H1 2026 as trade rose 37.4 per cent. By reducing tariffs, removing barriers and improving market access, this CEPA will strengthen supply chains and create new opportunities for both our business communities,” he said in a statement on X.

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