Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Alvarez Apologises For Barcelona Comments After Scoring Atletico Winner

Alvarez Apologises For Barcelona Comments After Scoring Atletico Winner


Date: 2026-10-25 02:58:53

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Julian Alvarez gave Atletico Madrid supporters a winning goal and an apology on Saturday, sealing a 1-0 victory over Deportivo La Coruna before seeking forgiveness for declaring his desire to play for Barcelona.

The Argentine striker scored for the second successive match as Atletico moved within two points of LaLiga leaders Barca, then addressed the comments that had soured his relationship with fans at the Metropolitano.

Recommended For You

"I'd like to apologise to our fans for what I said at the World Cup; it was a mistake in terms of how I said it and the timing," Alvarez told Spanish broadcaster Movistar Plus.

"I understand why the fans are angry. If I were a fan, I'd be angry too. Especially given how they've supported me since I arrived."

Alvarez said during the 2026 World Cup that he "wanted to fulfil his dream" of playing for Barcelona, triggering a transfer dispute that stretched through pre-season and the summer window as Atletico refused to sell to their rivals.

Regularly booed at home this season, Alvarez received a standing ovation from some supporters after Saturday's goal.

"I hope that with hard work and humility I can turn this situation around," he said.

"I've been feeling better in recent matches – both physically and on the ball. I want to help the team and give my best."

Second-placed Atletico have 25 points. Real Madrid, third with 21, visit Barcelona at Camp Nou on Sunday for the season's first Clasico.

ALSO READ
    Tottenham celebrate ending Chelsea hoodoo with 2-0 win Arteta hails mentality as Arsenal go level with Man City Fifa suspends Egypt's Hassan, Zico for outburst after Argentina match

MENAFN25102026000049011007ID1111863716


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search