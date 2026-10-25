Riyadh Airport Announces Partial Reopening

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

RIYADH: King Khalid International Airport in the Saudi capital Riyadh will partially reopen on Sunday after previous attacks suspended operations.

The airport said it would designate Terminal 1 for domestic flights and Terminal 2 for international flights operated by national carriers.

The airport was previously targeted in attacks causing multiple deaths and injuries, which prompted Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation to temporarily suspend airport operations.

The Houthis have recently intensified attacks on Saudi Arabia as Saudi-backed Yemeni government forces launched military operations to retake areas held by the group.