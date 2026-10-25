Dozens Of Flights Cancelled At Amsterdam Airport Due To Strong Winds

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Amsterdam, Netherlands: Amsterdam's Schiphol airport, one of Europe's busiest hubs, cancelled dozens of flights Sunday because of strong winds caused by Storm Boelo.

AFP counted some 90 flights cancelled on Sunday on the airport website departures page, mainly to European cities including Paris, Rome and Dublin. Dozens of flights due to land at the airport were also cancelled or delayed.

"Due to strong winds, fewer flights are expected to take off and land on Sunday, October 25," the airport said. It did not say exactly how many flights were affected and the airport did not immediately respond to AFP's query.