MOCI Outlines Key Themes And Priorities Of World Investment Forum 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha,, Qatar: Qatar's Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) outlined the priorities of the ninth World Investment Forum at an opening press conference on Sunday, ahead of the event in Doha from October 25 to 27 under the theme "Investing in the Future."

The press conference highlighted the forum's key themes, agenda and expected outcomes, while giving media representatives an opportunity to engage with the issues shaping global investment and sustainable development.

Hosted by the State of Qatar in partnership with UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the World Investment Forum 2026 will bring together governments, investors and business leaders to address a central challenge: how to channel investment towards the economies and sectors that need it most and ensure it translates into meaningful development.

Director of Trade Development and Investment Promotion at MOCI, HE Hamad Al Nasr said Qatar's hosting of the World Investment Forum reflects its commitment to advancing international cooperation and mobilizing investment as a catalyst for economic diversification and sustainable growth, in line with Qatar National Vision 2030 and the Third National Development Strategy.

He noted that Doha is hosting the forum for the second time, following the third edition in 2012, which coincided with the 13th session of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD). The forum's return, he said, reinforces Qatar's role in shaping international dialogue on investment and its contribution to development.

Al Nasr said the forum comes amid far-reaching shifts in the global economy, as mounting challenges reshape international investment, trade and supply chains, while technological advances and changes in energy markets add to the complexity of the global outlook.

Citing UN Trade and Development's World Investment Report 2026, he noted that global foreign direct investment (FDI) flows rose 6% to around $1.6 trillion in 2025. Yet more than 80% of these flows went to the world's 20 largest economies, underscoring the need for stronger multilateral cooperation and investment policies that channel more capital into developing countries and foster greater economic resilience and sustainability.

Al Nasr said the forum will bring together policymakers, investors and business leaders to tackle investment challenges, explore emerging opportunities and exchange insights on sectors shaping the future of global investment, from artificial intelligence and energy to critical minerals, infrastructure, sustainable finance, tourism and culture.

The program features more than 80 sessions and high-level dialogues across seven thematic tracks, with more than 5,000 participants and 400 speakers expected. A dedicated high-level session will also examine the outlook for investment across the Gulf region.

Al Nasr said the Ministry of Commerce and Industry's participation underscores its role in advancing economic diversification, strengthening the business and investment climate, empowering the private sector and attracting high-value investment to reinforce Qatar's position as a regional and international hub for business and investment.

He said Qatar continues to enhance its competitive, investor-friendly environment, with legislation allowing foreign investors to own up to 100% of businesses in most economic sectors. A $1 billion incentive program further supports domestic and foreign investment, he added.

Al Nasr called on forum participants to explore the investment opportunities Qatar offers, expressing hope that the forum would translate discussions into practical proposals, strategic partnerships and tangible agreements. Such outcomes, he said, would help advance productive and sustainable investment, bolster confidence in the global business environment and broaden cooperation among governments, the private sector and relevant institutions.

Al Nasr praised the media's role in communicating the forum's key messages to the public, expressing hope that its outcomes would help advance investment and sustainable development across the region and internationally.