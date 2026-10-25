Qatar Stock Exchange Index Closes Higher

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index closed Sunday's trading session up by 4.38 points, or 0.05 percent, to settle at 8,615.48 points.

During the session, 137,241,009 shares were traded, with a total value of QR 312,225,508.225, executed through 27,013 transactions across all sectors.

Shares of 24 companies rose, while 29 companies declined; one company's share price remained unchanged from its previous closing level.

At the end of the trading session, market capitalization stood at QR 526,080,746,751.530, compared to QR 526,388,949,013.548 in the previous session.