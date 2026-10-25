Macron's Qatar Visit Bolsters Strategic Partnership: Envoy

French President Emmanuel Macron's state visit to Qatar has set out a roadmap for deeper co-operation in defence, energy, technology, investment, education and culture, Arnaud Pescheux French ambassador has said.

The visit was more than a diplomatic occasion. For France and Qatar, it was an opportunity to reinforce a longstanding relationship and identify areas where co-operation could deliver practical results, according to Ambassador Pescheux.

Speaking to Gulf Times following Macron's October 20–21 state visit, Pescheux described the trip as a moment of friendship, gratitude, solidarity and ambition, with both countries determined to expand their strategic partnership amid an increasingly challenging international environment.

“It was a very productive visit,” he said, noting that the two heads of state held in-depth discussions on bilateral relations, regional developments and opportunities to strengthen co-operation across several sectors.

“Everything was raised, everything was on the table and we have a roadmap now that the embassy is enthusiastic about and that we are committed to implementing,” he added.

The visit brought together a large French delegation, including ministers responsible for defence, foreign affairs and foreign trade, who held meetings with their Qatari counterparts.

Pescheux said the meetings complemented discussions between the two leaders and demonstrated the breadth of the relationship, which extends beyond political and security co-operation to economic development, technology, education and culture.

The ambassador said the relationship between President Macron and His Highness the Amir, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani had developed over nearly a decade, allowing the two leaders to build familiarity and exchange views during successive international crises.

He described their relationship as one of the foundations of the strategic partnership, particularly at a time when regional instability has placed greater demands on diplomatic co-ordination.“The two heads of state know each other very well and they get along very well,” Pescheux said. He added that their discussions had addressed major international developments over the years, including the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, the conflict in Gaza and the current Iran crisis.

For Pescheux, the state visit also carried a personal dimension. He said the French community in Qatar had felt safe during the conflict, crediting the Qatar Armed Forces with protecting French residents and visitors.

He estimated that nearly 8,000 French nationals were in Qatar during the period, including about 6,000 residents and 2,000 visitors.

“The President wanted to express the French gratitude to Qatar for the safety that was ensured to our fellow citizens,” he said.

Describing defence as a major area of co-operation between both the countries, Pescheux said existing military co-operation has enabled France to deploy defensive capabilities to Qatar rapidly during the conflict.

He identified the modernisation of Qatar's Rafale fighter fleet as one area the leaders had agreed to pursue. Discussions also covered a letter of intent selecting proposals from two military companies for Qatar's Land Forces 8x8 programme, as well as potential additional air and land defence capabilities.

Beyond defence, the ambassador highlighted opportunities in advanced technology, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

He said the strategic investment partnership announced by Qatar during the Amir's 2024 state visit to France could help strengthen technological sectors that are increasingly important to both countries.

“We are convinced that together we can build tomorrow's sectors that matter to address tomorrow's challenges,” he said.

The economic relationship has evolved considerably over the decades, according to Pescheux, with French companies now active across sectors including infrastructure, water and defence, alongside energy.

The leaders discussed opportunities for French companies in Qatar and Qatari investment in France, with the aim of expanding co-operation beyond established areas.

Pescheux said the leaders discussed French-language teaching in Qatari schools, collaboration between higher education institutions and student mobility as education and cultural exchange were also part of the discussions.

Co-operation in culture was another priority, spanning museums, cinema, heritage and contemporary artistic creation. The ambassador said these areas could help strengthen the relationship over the long term by creating opportunities for young people, students, researchers and artists to engage with each other.

He linked this ambition to the idea of unlocking human potential, an expression associated with Qatar Foundation that President Macron also referenced during the state dinner.

Pescheux said France was impressed by the way Qatar has developed its own national vision and international role, despite its relatively small size. Both countries, he added, wanted to strengthen their sovereignty, autonomy and identity while contributing to a safer world and a rules-based international order.

Pescheux said the embassy would work to translate the discussions into tangible outcomes.“We will work tirelessly on implementing the conclusions of the visit,” he added.

French President Emmanuel Macron Arnaud Pescheux France and Qatar