Qatar Charity Opens Comprehensive Health Centre In Jordan

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Charity (QC) has inaugurated a comprehensive health centre in Al-Hamra, Mafraq Governorate, Jordan, at a total cost of approximately QAR 10mn, as part of development co-operation under the Qatar-Jordan partnership to support the health sector.

The opening ceremony was attended by Jordan's Minister of Health, Dr Ibrahim al-Bdour; Ambassador of the State of Qatar to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Sheikh Saud bin Nasser bin Jassim al-Thani; and QC Chief Executive Officer Yousef bin Ahmed al-Kuwari, alongside several local officials and community leaders.

Covering an area of 1,769 square meters, the centre is outfitted with state-of-the-art medical equipment and devices to provide primary and comprehensive healthcare services.

It includes emergency and ambulance departments, a radiology unit, a pharmacy, a dental laboratory, clinics specialising in chronic diseases, maternal and child health, and dentistry, as well as administrative facilities.

Al-Bdour said the centre represents a significant addition to the healthcare system in Mafraq Governorate, helping improve the quality of medical services and expand access to comprehensive healthcare. He praised QC's efforts and support in completing the project.

For his part, al-Kuwari said the centre's opening forms part of the organisation's strategy to support communities and expand access to essential services. He expressed gratitude to Jordan's Ministry of Health and the relevant entities for facilitating the project's completion.

The new centre is expected to ease the burden on existing health facilities in Mafraq and provide integrated medical services to residents of the governorate and neighbouring areas.

Qatar Charity comprehensive health centre Qatar-Jordan partnership