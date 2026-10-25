Qatar Among The First To Adopt Baxter's Secure, Connected Vital Signs Monitoring Technology

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX), a leader in patient monitoring, physical assessment and vision screening products, announced the launch of the Welch Allyn Connex 360 Vital Signs Monitor in Qatar, among the first markets to introduce the technology.

The launch event in Doha, brought together healthcare leaders, clinicians, and IT specialists from the Ministry of Interior, Hamad Medical Corporation, The View Hospital, Military Medical City Hospital, and Sidra Medicine, who experienced live demonstrations of Connex 360's automated documentation and Early Warning Score capabilities.

The launch comes as Qatar continues to advance its healthcare transformation agenda under Qatar National Vision 2030 and the National Health Strategy 2024-2030“Health for All,” which aims to build a health-focused society supported by an integrated health system centered on clinical excellence, sustainability and innovation. Continued investment in digital health infrastructure and interoperable systems has created an environment where connected care technologies can be adopted and scaled effectively.

Vital signs are among the most frequently recorded measurements in healthcare settings, yet in many environments they continue to be documented manually. This process can take valuable time away from patient care and may introduce transcription errors where accuracy is critical.

As the latest innovation, Connex 360 captures a complete set of vital signs, including blood pressure, temperature, pulse rate, and blood oxygen levels, in less than a minute. Configurable Early Warning Score protocols help care teams identify patients whose condition may be deteriorating, supporting earlier clinical intervention. The monitor automatically records patients' vital signs and transfers them securely to hospital information systems, reducing the need for manual documentation.

“Healthcare systems across Qatar continue to embrace innovation that improves the quality and efficiency of care,” said Beata Karasinska, general manager, Central Eastern Europe, Middle East, Türkiye and Africa (CEEMEA) at Baxter.“We are proud to introduce Connex 360 in Qatar and to support healthcare providers with a connected monitoring solution that helps clinicians access timely patient information, streamline workflows and spend more time with their patients, with the confidence that patient data is protected. This launch reflects our long-term commitment to the country and to our mission to Save and Sustain Lives.” As healthcare systems become increasingly connected, protecting patient information remains a priority. Connex 360 uses end-to-end encryption and certificate-based authentication to help safeguard data as it moves between the bedside and hospital systems.

Building on a long history of innovation in patient monitoring through the Welch Allyn portfolio, Baxter continues to invest in connected care technologies that help healthcare providers improve efficiency, enhance patient safety and support better clinical outcomes.

Baxter International Inc. Welch Allyn Connex 360 Vital Signs Monitor in Qatar