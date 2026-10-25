First Cohort Of Qatari Students Enrolled In Sorbonne Graduate: As Part Of Qatari-French Academic Cooperation

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Universite Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne hosted a graduation ceremony for the first cohort of Qatari students from the Sorbonne program in Qatar. The nine graduates represent a milestone that transcends the mere awarding of diplomas; it is a celebration of a journey of educational and cultural cooperation between Qatar and France, a partnership that began two decades ago in Doha with the opening of the Lycée Voltaire (the French-Qatari school) in 2006.

From Lycée Voltaire to the Sorbonne, Qatar National Vision 2030 is bearing fruit today with the graduation of the first cohort of Qatari students from one of France's most prestigious universities. This milestone embodies an ambitious educational journey that opens broader horizons for learning, knowledge, and success for new generations.

The academic partnership between Lusail University, under the leadership of HE Chairman of its Board of Trustees Dr. Ali bin Fetais Al Marri, and Universite Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne serves as a prime example of cooperation that elevates the relationship between nations from mere traditional exchange to a broader sphere of joint investment in human intellect and talent.

Today, nine Qatari students graduated from the Sorbonne program in Qatar. Among them are two master's degree graduates, Al-Reem Al Ibrahim and Dana AlQraim AlMarri, who are currently pursuing their PhDs in law at the Universite Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne. Seven graduates earned a bachelor's degree in law: Ali Al Attiyah, Dhabya Al Kaabi, Abdullah Rashid Al Kubaisi, Fatima Al Mohannadi, Fahad Al-Thani, Fatima Al Kubaisi, and Hattan Al Mohannadi.

On this occasion, French academics, researchers, and professors emphasized that the academic partnership between Qatar and France serves as a model for scientific and cultural cooperation. They also underscored the importance of continuing along this path and expanding its horizons to further scientific research, foster the exchange of knowledge, and create broader opportunities for students.

In exclusive statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA), they explained that this cooperation reflects the vision of the wise leadership and its commitment to investing in people. They noted that focusing on the advancement of education and the enhancement of scientific and research capabilities helps foster an environment conducive to academic excellence. This then prepares generations capable of keeping pace with global transformations, thereby bolstering the development process and opening broader horizons for scientific research and the exchange of knowledge between Qatar and France.

For his part, Director of the Sorbonne program in Qatar and Public Law Professor Thomas Perrin stated that the graduation of the first cohort of Qatari students represents more than just the culmination of an academic journey; it embodies the convergence of two cultures and intellectual traditions, united by the conviction that building bridges between civilizations is a fundamental approach to addressing the major challenges facing the world today.

He explained that seeing Qatari graduates receive their degrees from the university, an institution founded in 1253, is a source of great pride and reflects how academic excellence can transcend borders. He emphasized that education remains one of the most powerful tools for bringing peoples closer together, and that this graduating class embodies a shared ambition to cultivate generations that are free, enlightened, and open to the world.

He noted that the Sorbonne program in Qatar enrolls more than 110 students in a law curriculum taught entirely in French, leading to bachelor's and master's degrees in law awarded by the Universite Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne.

All nine Qatari graduates earned their baccalaureate from the Lycée Voltaire in Doha, which highlights the ambitious educational vision that has provided Qatari youth with an exceptional academic path in French, spanning from primary and secondary schooling through to university education.

Perrin said that Qatar's investments in educational infrastructure, university campuses, and research capabilities provide a stimulating environment for the development of ambitious academic projects. These investments also help new generations prepare for technological, economic, environmental, and social transformations. He emphasized that addressing future challenges requires not only a solid foundation of scientific skills, but also intellectual openness, adaptability, and a profound sense of responsibility.

In turn, Vice President for International Relations at the Universite Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne and Economics Professor Remi Bazillier emphasized that the first joint graduation ceremony between his institution and Lusail University holds special significance. It reflects the success of students who pursued their legal education at Lusail University, while simultaneously embodying a key aspect of the French university's international cooperation, in line with its mission as an institution with a global reach in the humanities and social sciences.

He explained that this joint program is part of the university's broader initiative to internationalize its educational offerings. The university's future vision is rooted in integrating education with scientific research, enabling students to pursue their academic journey seamlessly from undergraduate and master's degrees through to a doctorate. He also expressed the university's interest in collaborating with academic teams at Lusail University to conduct joint research aimed at addressing major societal challenges, underscoring the significance of this approach for the university, which specializes in the humanities and social sciences.

Bazillier noted that the university partnership extends beyond the scope of academic cooperation, reflecting the deep-rooted friendship between France and Qatar. He highlighted that fostering university collaboration between the two nations is a priority, and that this partnership also serves as a space for the Francophonie, embodying shared values that transcend the linguistic dimension to reach broader horizons of mutual understanding and cultural rapprochement.

Exchanges between students and faculty members at Lusail University and Universite Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne contribute to enriching academic experiences and fostering cultural rapprochement between France and Qatar, he added, expressing the university's pride in its role in supporting the vitality of the relationship between the two countries.

Regarding the prospects for this initiative, Bazillier explained that the partnership is based on two fundamental principles: first, the internationalization of education, and second, the strengthening of integration between teaching and scientific research.

For her part, Professor of the History of Law and Institutions at the Universite Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne's Faculty of Law, member of the Sorbonne Institute for Legal Research, and Co-dean of the university's Faculty of Law Anne Rousselet-Pimont explained that welcoming the first Qatari cohort at the university's Paris campus is a joyous occasion. She noted that it also reflects the university's strategic direction toward developing academic pathways in diverse geographical regions by offering educational programs beyond its own home campuses.

She explained that these programs allow students in Qatar, Morocco, Egypt, and Argentina to benefit from training that meets the same standards as those applied at the parent university, both in terms of instruction and pedagogical support. She added that students in these countries all receive the same training, undergo the same assessments, and earn the same degree as those studying at the university's main campus in Paris.

Rousselet-Pimont concluded her remarks to QNA by saying that university partnerships also provide an opportunity for interaction between different traditions and cultures, including legal cultures, as well as for the exchange of teaching methods.

For their part, Qatari students expressed pride to QNA regarding their academic experience and emphasized that studying at the prestigious institution is the culmination of years of hard work and represents a rich experience that has brought together both Qatari and French cultures.

The students noted that this opportunity reflects the State of Qatar's commitment to education and investment in its youth, expressing their aspiration to apply the knowledge and learning they have gained toward serving their country, and to continue their academic and research pursuits.

In this context, Al-Reem Al Ibrahim, who holds a master's degree in International and Comparative European Law and is currently pursuing a PhD in law at the Universite Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne, expressed her sense of pride following years of hard work and study, noting that she had pursued her entire education, from school through university, in French.

Al Ibrahim added that she was part of the first graduating class at Lycée Voltaire in 2007 and expressed pride in continuing this educational journey at the Sorbonne University. This enabled her to pursue her studies in the field of law at one of the most prestigious universities, which she described as rewarding and enriching.

For his part, Abdullah Al Kubaisi, a bachelor's degree graduate, expressed pride in graduating from the prestigious French university, describing it as a dream realized after many long years of study. He noted that this journey began 20 years ago at Lycée Voltaire, and that the fruits of those efforts are now evident in the graduation of a new generation from the Sorbonne.

He added that the journey was not easy but the assistance and support provided enabled the students to persevere. Al Kubaisi emphasized that the excellent relationship between France and Qatar contributed to this achievement, expressing his hope that this experience would continue and culminate in even greater success.

Meanwhile, Dana AlQraim AlMarri, a master's degree graduate in International and Comparative European Law and is currently pursuing a PhD in law at the Universite Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne, confirmed her feeling of pride and happiness at being a graduate of the prestigious Sorbonne University. She expressed her gratitude to the State of Qatar for providing the opportunity to study at this prestigious university, noting that this opportunity reflects the state's commitment to education and its dedication to investing in young people.

Qatari-French academic cooperation Sorbonne program in Qatar