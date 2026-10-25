Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs, Turkish Foreign Minister Hold Phone Call

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A phone call was held between HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Turkiye, Hakan Fidan.

During the phone call, they discussed cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to support and enhance them, in addition to the latest developments, particularly the diplomatic efforts underway and the joint coordination aimed at de-escalating tensions and promoting security and stability in the region.

HE Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's support for all diplomatic efforts and initiatives aimed at reaching a solution that ensures freedom of maritime navigation and paves the way for a comprehensive agreement that achieves sustainable peace in the region.