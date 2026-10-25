Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Attends Opening Of 9Th World Investment Forum 2026

MENAFN - Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani on Sunday morning attended the inauguration of the 9th World Investment Forum 2026, hosted by the State of Qatar in partnership with UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD) under the theme "Investing in the Future".

More than 5,000 participants are taking part in the three-day forum, including heads of government, ministers, senior executives, leaders of international organizations, entrepreneurs, academics and experts, alongside 406 speakers.

Participants will discuss the most consequential shifts and challenges shaping global investment and explore ways to bolster international cooperation amid rapidly evolving economic dynamics.

The agenda features 108 sessions and high-level dialogues across eight main tracks, spanning investment in artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship and small and medium-sized enterprises, investment policies, sustainable finance and business, tourism and culture, climate and the environment, investment promotion, and special economic zones.