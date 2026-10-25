Germany Aims To Draw More Visitors From Qatar, Wider GCC

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Germany is seeking to attract more travellers from Qatar and the wider Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) by promoting its autumn landscapes, luxury hospitality, medical and wellness tourism, and experiences beyond its major cities.

Yamina Sofo, director of the Marketing & Sales Office of the German National Tourist Office (GNTO) in the GCC, said the country offers a combination of nature, culture, shopping and relaxation that appeals to visitors looking for alternatives to traditional summer holidays.

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Yamina Sofo, Director of the Marketing & Sales Office – GNTO GCC.

“Autumn is a wonderful time to discover Germany, particularly for travellers from the GCC who enjoy cooler weather, beautiful landscapes and experiences that combine outdoor activities with culture and relaxation,” Sofo told Gulf Times.

From September to November, Germany's forests take on shades of gold, orange and red, while historic towns and rural landscapes provide opportunities for scenic walks, cycling and nature excursions. The season also brings regional food festivals, markets and fresh local produce.

Sofo encouraged GCC visitors to explore destinations beyond the country's main cities, including the Black Forest, the Moselle and Rhine valleys, Hainich National Park in Thuringia, and the Bavarian Alps autumn season, she said, allows visitors to combine sightseeing, shopping and cultural attractions with trips to the countryside, lakes and wellness retreats.

Germany is also seeking to expand its appeal among high-end travellers from Qatar and the wider GCC. According to Sofo, the country's luxury tourism offering extends beyond five-star accommodation and designer shopping to include private cultural tours, historic castle hotels, exclusive automotive experiences and wellness retreats.

Munich, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg and Berlin offer luxury hotels, designer boutiques, fine dining and premium services, while Baden-Baden and the Bavarian Alps provide opportunities for spa breaks and wellness holidays.

“Luxury today is increasingly about personal attention, privacy, quality and memorable experiences, and Germany offers many ways to bring these elements together,” she said.

Medical tourism remains another important segment, with Germany attracting visitors seeking specialised healthcare, diagnostics, complex medical treatments, rehabilitation and preventive health services hospitals and specialist clinics provide international patient services to help visitors with appointments, language support and treatment arrangements. The country also has a long-established tradition of therapeutic and wellness travel, with more than 350 officially recognised health resorts and spa towns.

Destinations such as Baden-Baden, Bad Wörishofen and Wiesbaden offer thermal treatments, rehabilitation programmes and other health-related services GCC visitors, Sofo said, Germany offers opportunities to combine medical care and recovery with stays in comfortable and peaceful surroundings.

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Springtime at the Berlin Cathedral: The stunning Berliner Dom rising above the Spree River.

Catering to GCC travellers

Addressing the needs of Muslim visitors is also part of Germany's efforts to strengthen its appeal in the Gulf said major cities offer a variety of halal dining options, international cuisines and Middle Eastern restaurants. Prayer facilities are available at locations including major airports and some shopping centres, while mosques can be found across the country.

Accommodation options range from spacious hotel suites and serviced apartments to holiday homes and private villas, providing flexibility for families and visitors seeking greater privacy has also developed the Germany Halal Travel Guide in English and Arabic, offering practical information on halal-friendly restaurants, prayer facilities, accommodation and attractions.“Clear information makes a real difference when planning a holiday,” Sofo said, adding that the aim is to help travellers from the region feel informed and comfortable when exploring Germany country's combination of urban attractions and natural landscapes is another selling point for families and multi-generational groups. Visitors can combine museums, shopping and cultural activities in cities such as Munich with excursions to Bavarian lakes, castles and Alpine landscapes.

Germany's transport network also allows travellers to combine different destinations within one itinerary, while theme parks, interactive museums, wildlife parks and outdoor activities provide options for families with children.

Changing travel preferences

Sofo said GCC travellers are becoming more experienced and increasingly interested in discovering destinations beyond traditional sightseeing routes, summer holidays, medical travel and major city experiences remain important motivations, but there is also growing interest in smaller destinations, nature-based holidays, local culture and more personalised experiences.

Flexibility and convenience have become particularly relevant amid regional developments affecting air travel in 2026, she said, with travellers seeking reassurance, flexible bookings and reliable travel information travellers, particularly Generation Z, are also influencing how destinations are discovered, with social media, short-form videos and content creators playing an increasingly important role interests extend to contemporary culture, creative neighbourhoods, local food and music, prompting destination marketers to adapt their communication to different generations.

Campaigns to broaden Germany's appeal

GNTO's marketing priorities for 2026 and 2027 include strengthening Germany's visibility across the GCC and working with airline, travel trade and media partners to reach potential visitors said its campaigns are designed to highlight different aspects of the destination and encourage travellers to explore beyond familiar attractions.

“Next Stop: Travel Destination Germany” focuses on cities and contemporary urban culture, including smaller towns. The Culinary Germany campaign promotes regional food traditions and gastronomy, while“Feel Good, Experiences That Last” highlights experiences ranging from natural landscapes to vibrant cities.

The“Family & Friends in Nature” campaign encourages visitors to explore Germany's outdoor activities and scenic surroundings. Seasonal promotions also showcase the country's traditional Christmas markets and winter experiences.

Digital campaigns and creator collaborations are particularly important in reaching younger audiences, Sofo said, while the broader strategy aims to encourage visitors to stay longer, return more frequently and discover additional regions.

Although summer remains a key travel season for GCC families seeking milder temperatures during school holidays, GNTO sees opportunities to encourage more visits throughout the year offers gardens and blossoming landscapes, summer brings lakes and festivals, autumn features colourful scenery and seasonal gastronomy, while winter provides festive markets, winter sports and mountain retreats.

“By encouraging more seasonal travel, we can also support longer-term demand and introduce visitors to a wider range of German destinations,” Sofo said.

Qatar a valued market

Sofo described Qatar as a valued source market for German tourism, pointing to the wider relationship between the two countries in tourism, business, culture and education. Air connectivity also plays an important role in facilitating travel.

She said Germany's luxury hospitality, shopping, family attractions, medical and wellness services, cultural offerings and natural landscapes aligned with a range of interests among Qatari travellers's engagement with Qatar includes cooperation with travel trade partners, airlines and regional media, alongside digital campaigns targeting different visitor segments.

The organisation also wants to encourage repeat visitors to discover lesser-known regions and new experiences beyond the major cities.

“Our ambition is to build on the strong relationship that already exists and encourage more travellers from Qatar to discover Germany in new ways, across different regions and throughout the year,” Sofo concluded.