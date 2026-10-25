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Doha Takes Centre Stage In The Global Investment Landscape As The 9Th World Investment Forum 2026

Doha Takes Centre Stage In The Global Investment Landscape As The 9Th World Investment Forum 2026


Date: 2026-10-25 02:48:13

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Featuring 113 sessions, more than 400 speakers and eight thematic tracks, the three-day forum explores emerging investment opportunities, international partnerships and pathways to sustainable economic growth under the theme“Investing in the Future”

World Investment Forum 2026

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Gulf Times

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