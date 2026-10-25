Doha Takes Centre Stage In The Global Investment Landscape As The 9Th World Investment Forum 2026
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Featuring 113 sessions, more than 400 speakers and eight thematic tracks, the three-day forum explores emerging investment opportunities, international partnerships and pathways to sustainable economic growth under the theme“Investing in the Future”World Investment Forum 2026
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