Prime Minister And Minister Of Foreign Affairs Meets MSCI Chairman And CEO
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) His Excellency Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met on Sunday with Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of MSCI, Henry Fernandez, on the sidelines of the World Investment Forum (WIF), held in Doha.
The meeting discussed bilateral cooperation and matters of mutual interest.
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