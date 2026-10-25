Shura Council's Internal And External Affairs, Economic And Financial Affairs Committees Elect Deputy Chairs
The Internal and External Affairs Committee, chaired by HE Yousef bin Ali Al Khater, elected HE Abdulla bin Ali Al Sulaiti as its deputy chairperson.
Meanwhile, the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee, chaired by HE Mohamed bin Yousef Almana, elected HE Eng. Ahmad bin Hitmi Al Hitmi as its deputy chairperson.Shura Council Deputy Chair
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