Shura Council's Internal And External Affairs, Economic And Financial Affairs Committees Elect Deputy Chairs

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Shura Council's Internal and External Affairs Committee and the Economic and Financial Affairs Committee held their first meetings on Sunday for the second ordinary session of the second legislative term, corresponding to the Shura Council's 55th annual session, and elected their deputy chairs by acclamation in accordance with Article 30 of the council's internal regulations.

The Internal and External Affairs Committee, chaired by HE Yousef bin Ali Al Khater, elected HE Abdulla bin Ali Al Sulaiti as its deputy chairperson.

Meanwhile, the Financial and Economic Affairs Committee, chaired by HE Mohamed bin Yousef Almana, elected HE Eng. Ahmad bin Hitmi Al Hitmi as its deputy chairperson.

Shura Council Deputy Chair