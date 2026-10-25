Olive Festival Concludes At Baku Boulevard (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The three-day Olive Festival at Baku's Seaside National Park concluded on October 25, with the final day featuring local products, music and entertainment.

Held during the olive harvest season, the festival showcased olives and olive products from various producers. The pavilions set up along Baku Boulevard gave visitors an opportunity to explore the product range, speak directly with producers and make purchases.

The festival aimed to promote Azerbaijan's olive-growing traditions, raise the profile of local producers and support them, as well as contribute to the development of a national brand in the sector.

The festival's music and entertainment program also attracted considerable interest over the three days.

At the closing evening concert, Azad Shabanov and Zamig Huseynov performed their popular songs. The performance by People's Artist Aygun Kazimova brought the festival's musical program to a close.

Despite the rainy weather, Baku residents and visitors continued to arrive at the festival grounds on the final day. They watched the concerts, danced to the music and spent time with family and friends.

The Olive Festival was organized with the support of the State Tourism Agency and the Seaside Boulevard Administration, with olive product producers Absheron Olive Gardens and Olivea as sponsors.