Markets Brace For Central Banks As Oil And Bitcoin Shift
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Fundamental Backdrop and Market SentimentI wrote on 18th October that the best trades for the week would be: Short of the EUR/USD currency pair below $1.1300. This pair fell over the week by 0.32%. Long of Bitcoin following a daily close above $87,293. This did not set up.The total gain of 0.32% averaged 0.16% per asset.A summary of last week's most important data in the market: UK CPI (Inflation) – slightly higher than expected Canada CPI (inflation) – slightly lower than expected New Zealand CPI (inflation) – slightly lower than expectedIt was a relatively quiet week in the Forex market, with the only high impact data being a few inflation prints which barely deviated from expectations. There was more activity in stocks and commodities.Top Regulated Brokers1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Other major markets had a volatile, mixed week, as concerns about the cost of the AI boom collided with an oil-price surge that revived inflation worries. Investors rotated away from technology shares toward energy, defensive stocks and smaller companies rather than selling equities indiscriminately. Notably, the healthcare sector held up well.
- US stocks: The S&P 500 Index fell by 0.5% and the Nasdaq Composite lost 0.7%, while the Dow gained 0.4% and the small-cap Russell 2000 rose by 2%. The main pressure came from doubts about the financing required for enormous AI investments, with Thursday bringing a particularly sharp technology sell-off. Strong industrial earnings and gains outside tech helped cushion the broader market. Europe and Asia: Europe's STOXX 600 declined about 1.4%, as rising energy costs and political uncertainty in France outweighed some encouraging earnings. Asian technology shares also felt the spillover from Wall Street's sell-off, although Hong Kong and mainland Chinese benchmarks rebounded on Friday. Commodities: Crude Oil was the standout gainer. Brent Crude rose more than 6% over the week to roughly $117 a barrel, while US crude finished above $103. Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia and fears of wider Middle East supply disruptions drove the rally, with increasing signs that the USA and Israel are preparing to attack Iran again in November. Precious metals moved the other way: Gold lost about 4%, falling below $4,000 an ounce, and Silver dropped by more than 5%, as dollar strength and concerns about interest rates weighed on demand. Bitcoin: Bitcoin surrendered its early-week gains and is now very close to making a break below the crucial level at $80,000. It was caught in the same retreat from riskier assets as technology stocks, while roughly $636 million of withdrawals from US spot Bitcoin ETFs on Thursday added selling pressure. Despite that reversal, preliminary figures still showed a modest net ETF inflow for the week overall, even though the price has been descending within a channel.
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