Central Area Development Project In Hail, Saudi Arabia, To Open Next Wednesday

- Eng. Sultan bin Hamid Al-Zaydi, Mayor of Hail RegionHAIL, SAUDI ARABIA, October 25, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The attention of residents and visitors to the Hail Region of Saudi Arabia will turn next Wednesday to the vibrant heart of the city, where His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of the Hail Region, and His Royal Highness Prince Faisal bin Fahd bin Muqrin Al Saud, Deputy Governor of the Hail Region, will inaugurate the Central Area Development Project, which covers an area of more than 750,000 square metres.This highly anticipated inauguration marks the completion of a major development project costing approximately SAR 268 million. Connected to six major roads in Hail, the project represents a qualitative leap towards humanizing cities and improving quality of life. It transforms the city-canter squares, Afnaan Street, and the informal market area from car parks into green spaces covering more than 30,000 square meters and featuring 3,000 trees, pedestrian walkways, and a major destination for tourism, recreation, and investment, in line with the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.Designed by Al Marasem Consulting Engineers Company and implemented by Abed A. Al-Habashi Contracting & Trading Company in Saudi Arabia, the project provides an integrated urban foundation comprising an extensive network of facilities that combine advanced infrastructure with public spaces. It includes 12 kilometers of pedestrian walkways, six kilometers of cycling tracks, an open-air theatre covering 13,000 square metres, interactive fountains extending across 12,000 square metres, and 1,500 parking spaces. The project also includes the renovation of Samah Market and Barzan Market, as well as the preparation of a designated site for markets and hotels.The Central Area will enrich economic and social activities through 17 retail outlets, restaurants, and cafés, in addition to 250,000 square meters allocated for community events. The project also features modern management and operational systems, public transport support, public internet access and Wi-Fi, as well as advanced lighting, surveillance, and other services supported by artificial intelligence. These facilities will support a variety of events that strengthen the local place-based economy and connect Hail's rich heritage, represented by Qishlah Palace and A'arif Fort, with a modern and sustainable economy that benefits the community and entrepreneurs.In this regard, Eng. Sultan bin Hamid Al-Zaidi, Mayor of the Hail Region, affirmed that the Hail Region is now on the threshold of an exceptional achievement that reflects the unlimited support of the wise leadership-may God protect them-and the close, hands-on follow-up of His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Saad bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Governor of the Hail Region, as well as the follow-up of His Excellency Mr. Majid bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, Minister of Municipalities and Housing. He noted that the project had successfully delivered integrated infrastructure and urban spaces that have completely transformed the face of the city center.He explained that the Central Area Project aims to create a sustainable environment that promotes the humanization of urban spaces and enhances the quality of daily life for families and young people. Its impact will be tangible in revitalizing commercial activity and creating promising opportunities for investors and artisans, positioning Hail as a competitive tourist destination that skillfully combines the authenticity of its history and the richness of its heritage with its bright future aspirations.

Hail

Hail Region Municipality

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Central Area Development Project in Hail, Saudi Arabia, to Open Next Wednesday News Provided By Press Releases October 25, 2026, 18:34 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional



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