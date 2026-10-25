Kumartuli Ghat In Kolkata Gets A Facelift

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 26 (IANS) The iconic Kumartuli Ghat in Kolkata, which was lying in a dilapidated condition for years, has been transformed into a vibrant location, thanks to the coordinated effort of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Authority (SMPA) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) Ltd.

SMPA, which is the custodian of the Hooghly riverfront has taken up the restoration of some of the well known ghats in Kolkata that have heritage value.

The plan is to transform these ghats into citizen-centric multipronged cultural centres.

This is part of the Kolkata port's citizen-centric and environment-friendly practice.

SMPA and APSEZ Limited took the assistance of consultants, Anjan Mitra and Saptarshi Mitra, for the phenomenal transformation of the Ghat into an inclusive and sustainable public place.

"The neighbourhood of Kumartuli Ghat is of UNESCO Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity fame and the reference point of SMPA and APSEZ was the UNESCO guideline towards making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable by focusing on culture at the heart of a non-discriminatory development policy and providing safe and free accessibility, inclusivity and equality," an SMPA official said.

The aim of the collaboration was to integrate and showcase the river, beliefs, practices, rituals, festivals and daily life.

The aim was to respect and mimic existing architectural language and form with stress on building minimally with relevance.

The creation of a safe, pedestrianised precinct that can provide universal access to the water was also kept in mind.

"We attempted to restore cultural heritage by appropriate intervention in respect of Grade-I monuments, existing temples and a 1905 heritage facade. Care was taken to preserve the indigenous ghat system and extend the same by way of introducing ritual platforms, protecting community access, while designing for hydrology and shifts of water level," the official said.

The initiative also concentrated towards providing contextual community facilities like spaces for artisans, food courts, toilets, change rooms, viewing decks, plazas and pavilions.

The project went on to highlight and empower local art, traditions and culture and create public art installations along the ghat.

A heritage friendly, contextual illumination of the entire intervention and heritage facade was also undertaken.

"The Ghats of Kolkata have been an integral part of the culture of Bengal. They also have distinct cultural and religious significance, as many rituals of Hinduism take place next to the river, at the Ghats. In the last few decades their relevance has declined steadily. The ghats lost their charm because of increasing pollution in the river and its surroundings," the official added.

The residents of Kolkata still share an attachment with the Ghats. This lends them great significance.

These Ghats in Kolkata are all located on the east Bank of the River Hooghly.

They continue to attract people and tourists. With this in mind, SMPA has taken up this "Best Practice" in collaboration with top institutions.