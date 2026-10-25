Over 50,000 Nominations Found Valid For MPTC, ZPTC Polls In Andhra

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, Oct 26 (IANS) Nominations of over 50,000 candidates were found valid for MPTC and ZPTC elections in Andhra Pradesh, scheduled to be held on November 3.

According to the State Election Commission (SEC), after scrutiny of nominations, a total of 50,815 nominations were found valid.

As many as 46,045 nominations were valid for 9,829 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs). The nominations of 4,770 candidates were filed valid for 659 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs).

For MPTCs, 19,760 candidates of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) have filed nominations. Its ally Jana Sena Party (JSP) has filed 4,330 nominations, while another ally, BJP, has filed 1,049 nominations.

The partners in the ruling NDA have not reached a formal seat-sharing agreement for these elections. Several aspirants from all three parties have filed their nominations.

The leadership of the three allies are trying for an understanding to put up a united fight.

A total of 17,726 candidates from the YSR Congress Party have filed nominations.

For MPTCs, 1,693 candidates from TDP have filed nomination papers. JSP and BJP have filed 587 and 227 nominations, respectively. YSRCP has fielded 1,445 candidates.

Appeals against rejection of nominations were filed on October 25 before the concerned Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) in the case of MPTCs and before the District Collector in the case of ZTPCs. The appellate authority will dispose of appeals on October 26.

According to the SEC, October 27 will be the last day for withdrawal of candidatures. The same day, a final list of candidates will be published.

Polling, wherever necessary, will be conducted on November 3. Repolling, if any, will be held on November 4. Counting of votes will be taken up on October 5.

About 2.81 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in elections to be held in 28 Zilla Praja Parishads.

Out of the total 663 ZPTCs, polling will be held for 659 ZPTCs. Similarly, polling will be held for 9,829 MPTCs out of 9,858 MPTCs in the state.