Gujarat: Two Men, Minor Held Over Burglary Valuables Worth Rs 14.35 Lakh Recovered

MENAFN - IANS) Ahmedabad, Oct 26 (IANS) Gujarat Police's Ahmedabad Crime Branch has arrested two men and apprehended a juvenile in connection with a house burglary in the Narol area in which gold and silver jewellery and cash worth Rs 19.10 lakh were stolen, recovering property valued at Rs 14.35 lakh within days of the crime, police said on Sunday.

The burglary took place between 11 p.m. on October 18 and 3 a.m. on October 19, when the accused allegedly broke the lock of the complainant's house and stole jewellery and cash worth Rs 19,10,850. A case was registered at Narol police station.

During patrolling on October 24 to detect property-related offences in Ahmedabad, a Crime Branch team received information that led to the arrest of Mohammed Sohel alias Sahil alias Pagal Mohammed Shakeel Rajput, 22, and Mohammed Rehman alias Shah Rukh alias Mau Mohammed Parvez Sheikh, 20. A juvenile was also apprehended.

The police recovered gold, silver and other metal jewellery worth Rs 13,02,800, cash amounting to Rs 22,770, a two-wheeler vehicle valued at Rs 50,000 and two mobile phones worth Rs 60,000.

Fourteen bills for gold and silver jewellery, a screwdriver, an Aadhaar card, a PAN card and a driving licence were also seized. The total value of the recovered property was estimated at Rs 14,35,570.

The accused were detained under Section 35(1)(e) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, and handed over to Narol police station for further legal proceedings, according to the Crime Branch.

Sohel, who lives in the Bapunagar area and is originally from Bulandshahr in Uttar Pradesh, has several previous cases registered against him at Nikol and Vatva police stations.

These include five cases registered at Nikol police station between 2024 and 2025, and a case at Vatva police station in 2025.

He is also wanted in a theft case registered at Vatva GIDC police station in 2026 under Sections 331(4) and 305(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Rehman, who also lives in Bapunagar and is originally from Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh, has a case registered against him at Odhav police station under Section 303(2) of the BNS.

He has also been apprehended in a mobile phone snatching case registered at Ramol police station and assault cases at Bapunagar and Gomtipur police stations.

Rehman is further wanted in an assault-related case registered at Amraiwadi police station under Sections 118(1) and 54 of the BNS and Section 135 of the Gujarat Police Act.

The juvenile has a previous case registered at Bapunagar police station in 2024 under various provisions of the BNS and the Gujarat Police Act.