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Cushman & Wakefield Takes Best Deal Of The Year And Valuation Team Of The Year Winner Awards At RICS Hong Kong Awards 2026 Arabian Post


Date: 2026-10-25 02:43:40

(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 October 2026 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, has again been recognized for its leading professional service excellence at the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) Awards in Hong Kong. The firm was awarded Winner in both the“Best Deal of the Year” and“Valuation Team of the Year” categories at the 2026 awards ceremony. This marks the firm's seconddouble-win achievement since 2024, and represents the fifth“Best Deal” award in nine years and the fourth“Valuation Team” award in six years . These recognitions highlight Cushman & Wakefield's unwavering market leadership and commitment to professional service excellence.

Winner - Best Deal of the Year

Cushman & Wakefield's Capital Markets team has been recognized for delivering Hong Kong's largest office asset transaction since 2021. Facilitating Alibaba Group and Ant Group's acquisition of their new regional headquarters premises at One Causeway Bay, this landmark HK$7.2 billion deal marks a significant milestone for the city's commercial real estate market and underscores Hong Kong's enduring appeal to global technology companies seeking regional headquarters opportunities. It highlights Cushman & Wakefield's pivotal role as a key link between enterprises of different regions, further solidifying its leading position in complex cross-border transactions. This iconic deal has been widely reported and headlined by more than 100 media outlets globally.

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The Arabian Post

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