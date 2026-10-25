Cushman & Wakefield Takes Best Deal Of The Year And Valuation Team Of The Year Winner Awards At RICS Hong Kong Awards 2026 Arabian Post
Winner - Best Deal of the Year
Cushman & Wakefield's Capital Markets team has been recognized for delivering Hong Kong's largest office asset transaction since 2021. Facilitating Alibaba Group and Ant Group's acquisition of their new regional headquarters premises at One Causeway Bay, this landmark HK$7.2 billion deal marks a significant milestone for the city's commercial real estate market and underscores Hong Kong's enduring appeal to global technology companies seeking regional headquarters opportunities. It highlights Cushman & Wakefield's pivotal role as a key link between enterprises of different regions, further solidifying its leading position in complex cross-border transactions. This iconic deal has been widely reported and headlined by more than 100 media outlets globally.
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