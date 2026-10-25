RICS Hong Kong Awards Winners Announced For 2026, Representing The Best Of The Built And Natural Environment Arabian Post
These awards celebrate the most inspirational initiatives and developments in land, real estate, construction and infrastructure, recognising outstanding achievement, teamwork and corporate excellence. This year's entrants have contributed to some of Hong Kong's largest projects, including driving investment into the commercial sector, delivering essential infrastructure and leading sustainable practices.
Guest of Honour, Mr. TAI Sheung Shing, Victor, JP, Under Secretary for Housing, Housing Bureau, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, kicked off the ceremony with a speech recognising chartered surveyors for their significant contributions to the built environment. Additionally, the event welcomed Mr. David Lam, JP, Under Secretary for Development, Development Bureau, The Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, as a Presentation Guest at the Gala Dinner, to jointly witness this important occasion.
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