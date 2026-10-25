UAE's Al Wasl Vs Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr AFC Champions League Oct 26 Match Postponed

The AFC Champions League 2026-2027 Elite match between UAE's Al Wasl and Saudi Arabia's Al Nassr, scheduled for Monday, October 26, has been postponed to a later date.

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The match was due to take place at King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. A new date has yet to be announced.

The postponement comes amid disruptions to travel between the UAE and Saudi Arabia, with several flights cancelled or delayed following renewed threats and attacks by Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebel group against Saudi airports.

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The disruptions have affected services operated by multiple airlines, including Emirates, flydubai, flynas and Saudia, with cancellations involving flights to Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina and Dammam.

Travellers have been advised to check their flight status with their airline before heading to the airport, as schedules may change.

The travel disruptions come as Saudi Arabia faces renewed security threats. Saudi Arabia's Civil Defence said falling debris from the interception of two ballistic missiles launched by Yemen's Houthi militia injured two people and damaged three residential buildings and seven vehicles.

The debris fell in the provinces of Khamis Mushait and Ahad Rafidah, the authority said.

Early on Sunday, October 25, warning sirens sounded in the Riyadh region, alerting residents to potential danger.

The Houthis also renewed their warning to airlines, airport staff and travellers against using Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport. The group's spokesman said early on Sunday that the airport was unsafe and remained a "military target".

Saudi Arabia and the Yemeni government it backs have faced sustained Houthi attacks in recent weeks, shifting the focus of the wider US-Iran war, which erupted in February.

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