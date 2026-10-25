UAE Strongly Condemns Recent Houthi Attacks In Saudi Arabia

The UAE strongly condemned the Houthi group's attempt to target several areas in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles.

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In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) stressed that this targeting constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.

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The Ministry affirmed the UAE's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures taken to preserve its security and stability.

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