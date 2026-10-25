UAE Strongly Condemns Recent Houthi Attacks In Saudi Arabia
The UAE strongly condemned the Houthi group's attempt to target several areas in the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia with ballistic missiles.Recommended For You Sharjah temporarily closes Al Hamriya Beach as precaution after UAQ oil spill
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) stressed that this targeting constitutes a flagrant violation of the sovereignty of the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and a threat to its security and stability.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Ministry affirmed the UAE's full solidarity with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and its support for all measures taken to preserve its security and stability.ALSO READ
- UAE strongly condemns continued Houthi targeting of Saudi civilian facilities, vessels 'We're all targets': UAE's Gargash calls for joint Gulf action amid attacks on Saudi UAE condemns Houthi attacks on King Khalid International Airport, Saudia aircraft
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment