Deutsch de Lindt-Verwaltungsratspräsident Ernst Tanner schliesst Rücktritt aus Original Read more: Lindt-Verwaltungsratspräsident Ernst Tanner schliesst Rücktrit

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Ernst Tanner, Chairman of the Board of Directors at Lindt & Sprüngli, has no intention of stepping down in the current difficult situation.“I am convinced that I can make a significant contribution to getting the company back on track,” he told the *NZZ am Sonntag*. Select your languageGenerated with artificial intelligence. Listening: Ernst Tanner, Chairman of the Lindt Board of Directors, rules out resigning This content was published on October 25, 2026 - 11:21 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Once this had been achieved, he said he wanted to move on to the next stage of his life. The 80-year-old is aware of the discussions surrounding his age.“If the board of directors were to conclude that I no longer add value, I would leave immediately – but not simply because of my age,” he said in an interview.

Tanner admitted that Lindt had underestimated the customers' reaction to the massive price rises. In Germany and Switzerland in particular, the products had become too expensive for many consumers. Market tests had originally suggested that customers were prepared to pay significantly higher prices. This had proved to be a misjudgement in some countries.

“It hurts to see products on sale”

“It pains me to see our products on sale,” said Tanner. However, discount campaigns are currently necessary to draw customers' attention to price reductions. As soon as the price of cocoa stabilises at a normal level again, he sees the possibility of lowering prices permanently. The key now is for sales volumes to grow again next year and for Lindt to gain market share.

Tanner ruled out group-wide job cuts. In one to two years' time, Lindt is likely to employ more staff than the current figure of around 15,000. Regarding the early departure of Group CEO Adalbert Lechner, Tanner said the change in leadership had been necessary to quickly restore planning certainty. Lechner would have retired in about a year's time anyway. Former Group CEO Dieter Weisskopf is taking over on an interim basis. External candidates will also be considered in the search for a permanent successor.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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