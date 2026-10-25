South Africa: Deputy President Mashatile To Visit Bronkhorstspruit Following Water Crisis

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Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile will on Monday, 26 October 2026, visit Bronkhorstspruit in the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality, Gauteng Province, following reports of gastrointestinal illness linked to the consumption of contaminated water in the area.

The visit forms part of the work of the Inter-Ministerial Committee (IMC) on Water and Sanitation chaired by Deputy President Mashatile, which is coordinating government interventions to address water and sanitation challenges, strengthen accountability and accelerate responses to service delivery concerns affecting communities.

During the visit, the Deputy President will visit the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Works (BWTW) to assess the situation, receive an update on the condition of the water treatment infrastructure and engage with relevant authorities on the measures being implemented to restore the safety and reliability of the water supply.

The Deputy President will also visit hospitalised patients following reports of gastrointestinal illness associated with the consumption of contaminated water. The engagement will provide an opportunity to receive updates on the condition of affected residents and the healthcare response.

Approximately 408 cases of gastrointestinal illness were reported in the Bronkhorstspruit area following the consumption of water suspected to have been contaminated and linked to the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Works. The incident has raised serious concerns about the safety of the water supply and the potential health risks to communities.

The City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality has been leading response efforts, including interventions to address water quality concerns, assess the affected infrastructure and implement measures aimed at safeguarding public health and restoring the provision of safe water to affected residents.

Through this visit, the Deputy President will assess progress made in addressing the crisis and engage with the City of Tshwane and relevant government departments to reinforce the importance of coordinated action, effective oversight and accountability in ensuring access to safe and reliable water.

Deputy President Mashatile will be accompanied by the Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Pemmy Majodina; Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation, Mr David Mahlobo; Gauteng Premier, Mr Panyaza Lesufi; Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Mr Jacob Mamabolo; and the Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane Metropolitan Municipality, Dr Nasiphi Moya, alongside other relevant government officials.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa.