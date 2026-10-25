Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Power Pylon Blown Up In Balochistan, Disrupting Supplies To Sindh, Punjab

Power Pylon Blown Up In Balochistan, Disrupting Supplies To Sindh, Punjab


Date: 2026-10-25 02:40:06

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): A 220-kilovolt power transmission pylon was destroyed in a bomb blast in Naseerabaddistrict Balochistan, disrupting electricity supplies to several areas of Sindh and Punjab, Dawn reported.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday in the Goth Mughal Khan Bugti area near Dera MuradJamali, according to the newspaper's report published on 25 October.

Naseerabad Senior Superintendent of Police AsadKhan Nasar said an improvised explosive device (IED) had been planted beneath the pylon.

The blast disrupted electricity transmission from the Uch Power Plant, affecting Shikarpur, Rahim YarKhan, Sadiqabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Guddu, as well as some areas of DeraMurad Jamali.

Police and security forces secured the site, collected evidence and launched a search operation. The bomb disposal squad subsequently cleared the area.

Officials said repairs would begin once the relevant authorities granted security clearance. No group had claimed responsibility for the incident, Dawn reported.

sa

MENAFN25102026000174011037ID1111863378


Pajhwok Afghan News

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search