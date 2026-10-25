Power Pylon Blown Up In Balochistan, Disrupting Supplies To Sindh, Punjab

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): A 220-kilovolt power transmission pylon was destroyed in a bomb blast in Naseerabaddistrict Balochistan, disrupting electricity supplies to several areas of Sindh and Punjab, Dawn reported.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday in the Goth Mughal Khan Bugti area near Dera MuradJamali, according to the newspaper's report published on 25 October.

Naseerabad Senior Superintendent of Police AsadKhan Nasar said an improvised explosive device (IED) had been planted beneath the pylon.

The blast disrupted electricity transmission from the Uch Power Plant, affecting Shikarpur, Rahim YarKhan, Sadiqabad, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Kashmore and Guddu, as well as some areas of DeraMurad Jamali.

Police and security forces secured the site, collected evidence and launched a search operation. The bomb disposal squad subsequently cleared the area.

Officials said repairs would begin once the relevant authorities granted security clearance. No group had claimed responsibility for the incident, Dawn reported.

sa