Houthis Renew Warning Against Using Riyadh Airport

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) "> KABUL (Pajhwok): Yemen's Houthis on Sunday renewed their warning against using King Khalid International Airport in Saudi Arabia's capital, Riyadh, Reuters reported.

Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said the airport remained a“military target” and that operations against it would continue. He warned airlines, airport staff and travellers against using the facility.

The warning came hours after the airport announced that Terminal 1 would be designated for domestic flights and Terminal 2 for international flights operated by Saudi national airlines, effective Sunday.

According to the report, airport operations had been suspended following an attack on 10 October.

The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack, which reportedly killed 13 people and injured more than 300 others.

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