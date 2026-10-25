Awqaf Ministry Official Stresses Muslim-Christian Unity Following Karak Church Attack

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) -- Secretary-General of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, Ismail Al-Khatba, stated on Sunday that the terrorist crime targeting the Hmoud Church in Karak Governorate came as a shock to all Jordanians, representing an assault on societal security, tolerance, and peaceful coexistence.

Al-Khatba emphasized that the relationship between Muslims and Christians in Jordan is deeply rooted, asserting that such acts will fail to weaken the awareness, unity, and cohesion of Jordanian society.

He noted that maintaining security and stability is a collective national responsibility, highlighting full confidence in the security services and their efforts to combat terrorism and track down perpetrators. He stressed the imperative to reject extremism, intolerance, hate speech, and incitement, noting that these elements threaten social peace.

Al-Khatba affirmed that attacking places of worship and taking innocent lives violate Islamic Sharia teachings and constitute a breach of religious, human, and national values.

He added that the ministry continues to counter extremist ideology by promoting a religious discourse grounded in moderation, compassion, and respect for others, in line with Islamic principles and the values of the Amman Message.

The official concluded that Jordan, under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, remains steadfast in safeguarding its security and stability, with public cohesion serving as the primary pillar in defeating attempts to undermine national unity.

//Petra// AF