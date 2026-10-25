PM Vows Decisive Action Against Terrorists Following Karak Attack

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Jafar Hassan offered his condolences on Sunday during a visit to the village of Hmoud in Karak, stating: "Our condolences go out to the families of the victims and martyrs, and to every loyal Jordanian citizen who believes in this country and its message." Hassan added: "We will not remain silent regarding these Kharijite criminals, and we will reach them and anyone who colludes with them wherever they may be. Likewise, we will not tolerate anyone who sympathizes with them, and this is a pledge from the Jordanian state." "May God have mercy on the martyrs," the Prime Minister added. "Their memory will remain with us, and their resting place will stand as a reminder for all Jordanians." //Petra// AF