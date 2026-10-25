Water Authority, JICA Conclude Training Program For Palestinian Water Sector Personnel

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) -- The Water Authority of Jordan, in collaboration with the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), concluded its 2026 specialized training program on Sunday, training 19 personnel from the Palestinian Water Authority, local municipalities, and the Palestinian Ministry of Health to build technical capacities in water and sanitation management.

According to the Ministry of Water and Irrigation, the two-week program was conducted by the Water Authority's Training Directorate at its specialized water training center. The curriculum comprised two courses: one focused on laboratory management, water quality, and wastewater treatment for nine participants, and another on sludge management and reuse for ten participants.

The program featured theoretical lectures, practical applications, and field visits to wastewater treatment plants supervised by Jordanian experts to share local operational experience and enhance technical competence.

Assistant Secretary-General of the Water Authority for Administrative Affairs, Imad Al-Qatawneh, highlighted the program's role in transferring Jordanian expertise to Palestinian cadres, praising the support and directives of Water Authority Secretary-General Sufian Al-Bataineh in driving technical cooperation.

Assistant Secretary-General for Media Affairs, Omar Salameh, reaffirmed the authority's commitment to broadening regional and international capacity-building partnerships. He commended JICA's strategic partnership in supporting the water sectors in both Jordan and Palestine, acknowledging the training center's role in delivering up-to-date technical knowledge.

Assistant Secretary-General for Financial Affairs, Khaled Al-Adgham, reiterated the strong ties between Jordan and Palestine and the authority's dedication to providing technical support, recognizing JICA's contribution to sustainable development and regional water infrastructure.

Participants expressed appreciation to the organizers, trainers, and supervisors, underscoring the importance of ongoing collaboration to advance performance across the water and sanitation sectors.

//Petra// AF