Crown Prince Pays Condolences To Families Of Karak Church Attack Martyrs

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

- Crown Prince in Karak: Attack on innocent people in place of worship is cowardly, treacherous act.

- Crown Prince: The terrorist attack is an assault on Jordan and all Jordanians.

- Crown Prince: Karak will remain steadfast and proud through the unyielding determination of its people.

Karak, Oct. 25 (Petra) His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Sunday extended his deepest sympathies to the families of the martyrs of the terrorist attack on the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint George in Hmoud, Karak.

Attending the funeral at Hmoud Village, the Crown Prince denounced the attack on innocent people in a place of worship, calling it a cowardly and treacherous act.

Expressing his deepest condolences to the victims' families, the Crown Prince reasserted His Majesty King Abdullah II's directives to strike terrorists with an iron fist, emphasising that any attempt to undermine Jordanian unity will meet a decisive response.

His Royal Highness underscored that the terrorist attack is an assault on Jordan and all Jordanians, adding that Karak will remain steadfast and proud through the unyielding determination of its people.

The Crown Prince emphasised that the full power of state resources is engaged to track down the terrorists and bring them to justice.