Jabal Al-Taj Residents Hold Solidarity Vigil At Virgin Mary Church Following Karak Attack

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) -- Residents of Jabal Al-Taj organized a solidarity vigil on Sunday at the Virgin Mary Greek Orthodox Church to condemn the recent terrorist attack targeting a church in the village of Hmoud in Karak Governorate, reaffirming national unity and rejecting all forms of violence, extremism, and attempts to undermine social cohesion.

The vigil was called for by local council members of the Al-Taj Security Center and initiated by Ali Al-Jayousi, a member of the Jordanian Scholars Association. The event saw participation from local community leaders, representatives of the Al-Ummah Party, the Muslim Scholars Association, mosque imams, dignitaries, and area residents.

Al-Jayousi stated that the tragic incident in Karak touched every Jordanian household, emphasizing that attacks on places of worship target the nation as a whole and constitute an assault on citizenship and peaceful coexistence. He added that such crimes will only strengthen public cohesion, noting that Jabal Al-Taj serves as a living model of civic unity where mosques and churches remain beacons of peace.

Representatives of the Al-Ummah Party expressed their condolences and solidarity with the families of the victims in Hamoud, stressing that efforts to sow division will fail to shake national unity.

Christian participants expressed their appreciation to the residents of Jabal Al-Taj and citizens across the Kingdom for their genuine solidarity, noting that the gathering demonstrates the depth of Jordanian brotherhood in confronting threats to national security and stability.

Participants called for adhering to the values of tolerance, mutual respect, and social unity, affirming that Jordan will remain united and secure under its Hashemite leadership.

//Petra// AF