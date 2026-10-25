Media Observatory Monitors Extensive Global Coverage Of Karak Church Attack

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

- 17 languages covered the incident within one hour of Petra's initial bulletin Amman, Oct. 25 (Petra) -- The "We Rise" Observatory published a report tracking digital and media engagement surrounding the Hmoud Church attack in Karak Governorate, noting that online posts related to His Majesty King Abdullah II exceeded 132 million views, with the top five most-viewed posts focusing on His Majesty.

The observatory reported that international media outlets in 17 languages covered the incident within one hour of the Jordan News Agency (Petra)'s initial bulletin. The report documented a total of 221,000 media items, including news articles, digital platform posts, and user comments.

According to the data, Facebook posts related to the event generated 552 million views, while Al-Mamlaka TV recorded 46 million views for its coverage on the platform.

The metrics revealed that 183 news headlines cited Minister of Government Communication and Official Government Spokesperson Mohammad Momani in connection with official statements and developments surrounding the incident.

On the international front, the observatory documented news coverage spanning 114 countries in 34 languages, as well as 167 official foreign statements issued by 90 entities including governments, religious institutions, and international organizations as of Sunday afternoon, October 25.

The "We Rise" Observatory called for countering hate speech and religious exclusion on social media platforms, urging responsible digital engagement, reliance on official sources, and fact-checking before publishing or sharing content to prevent the spread of rumors and preserve social peace.

//Petra// AF