Kyiv Plans To Add More Than 1.5 GW Of Thermal Generation Capacity

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Minister for Restoration, Infrastructure and Transport Mykola Kalashnyk reported this on Telegram.

Kalashnyk inspected construction work on protective structures for critical infrastructure facilities and backup boiler houses in Kyiv. Together with representatives of the city authorities, the project owner and contractors, he reviewed the actual progress of the work.

"Overall, the capital plans to bring more than 1.5 GW of additional thermal generation capacity online. Part of this effort involves setting up backup boiler houses, and we inspected their construction progress today," Kalashnyk said.

He noted that a substantial amount of construction work remained to be completed, along with grid connections, equipment installation and commissioning.

"Based on current estimates, the work will take approximately two months to complete, while equipment installation at some sites is scheduled to be finished by the end of December. These facilities will therefore strengthen the capital's heat supply during the heating season," Kalashnyk said.

He noted that, since the start of the project, his ministry's team had been in constant coordination with the project owner, city authorities and contractors on every facility. The team was helping resolve issues related to grid connections, approval of design solutions and equipment supplies wherever work could be expedited. At the same time, amendments to the regulatory framework were being developed to speed up the implementation of similar projects across the country.

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The project owners are the Service for Restoration and Infrastructure Development in Kyiv Region and the Kyiv City State Administration. Issues falling under the responsibility of the ministry and the State Agency for Restoration and Infrastructure Development are being addressed jointly with the city authorities and the gas distribution company.

"We have explored ways to speed up work at the sites, including alternative connection points to gas networks, carrying out construction and gas-related work in parallel, reinforcing crews and working multiple shifts. It is important to complete every stage through to commissioning, so that the equipment can reliably supply heat," Kalashnyk said.

The team also inspected a facility transferred from state to municipal ownership. It is expected to become an additional source of power for part of the city in the near future.

"Protecting infrastructure and creating backup capacity are key components of Kyiv's resilience plan. A difficult winter lies ahead, and the capital needs these solutions now. Responsibility for this work is shared, and the outcome is tangible: equipment that operates and provides people with heat and electricity," Kalashnyk said.