Man Injured In Russian Drone Attack On Minibus Dies In Kherson Hospital

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Yaroslav Shanko, head of the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on Telegram.

"Unfortunately, a man born in 1959 who sustained severe injuries when an enemy drone attacked a minibus in the Tsentralnyi district at around 15:11 has died in hospital. Despite the necessary resuscitation efforts, he could not be saved," Shanko wrote.

He expressed his sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of the latest victim of Russian terrorists.

Russian forces strike Epicenter stores in four cities over past 24 hours

As reported, on October 25, a Russian drone attacked a minibus in Kherson, injuring six people.

Photo: Kherson City Military Administration