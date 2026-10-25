Lubinets Calls For Information About People In Oleshky Who Need Help

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the ombudsman announced this on Facebook.

"It is extremely important for us now to obtain as much information as possible about people in the town who need help. This is particularly true of older people, people with limited mobility, and those who cannot take care of themselves. If you have any information that could help organize the humanitarian mission, please contact the Ukrainian Ombudsman's Office and share this information," Lubinets said.

He urged people to submit any information via WhatsApp, Viber or Telegram at +38 067 717 51 70 and +38 073 719 81 34. Requests for assistance to residents are also being accepted by email at... and through the electronic office.

NG troops deliver baby food to Oleshky

Lubinets noted that the humanitarian mission to assist residents of Oleshky would be carried out jointly with Russian Human Rights Commissioner Yana Lantratova. Its implementation would be made possible through the assistance and coordination efforts of U.S. First Lady Melania Trump.

As Ukrinform reported, U.S. First Lady Melania Trump said she had secured a local ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine covering only the Russian-occupied town of Oleshky in the Kherson region. According to the White House press service, the parties agreed to temporarily halt all hostilities in Oleshky to allow humanitarian aid to be delivered and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through an agreed safe corridor.

Ukraine's General Staff said that, starting on October 27, Ukraine was introducing a ceasefire in a designated area to carry out a humanitarian operation in the temporarily occupied town of Oleshky.

Photo: Dmytro Lubinets / Facebook