Injury Toll From Russian Attack On Vinnytsia Rises To Seven, Search And Rescue Operations Completed

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported this on Facebook.

"Fortunately, no dead or injured people were found under the rubble. The number of people injured rose to seven during the day, two of whom were hospitalized," the statement said.

SES psychologists provided assistance to 17 people.

A total of 63 rescuers and 14 pieces of equipment were involved in dealing with the aftermath.

Man injured in Russian drone attack on minibus dies in Kherson hospital

As Ukrinform reported, the overnight Russian attack on Vinnytsia damaged residential buildings in two neighborhoods of the city: Zamostia and Mali Khutory.

Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service