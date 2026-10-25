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Russian Forces Strike Kharkiv's Osnovianskyi District

Russian Forces Strike Kharkiv's Osnovianskyi District


Date: 2026-10-25 02:37:23

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram.

"The enemy has struck Kharkiv's Osnovianskyi district for the second time. According to preliminary information, the strike hit an area of private houses," Terekhov wrote.

Read also: Russian attacks spark fires in Sumy region, one person injured

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army destroyed a boiler house in the Novа Vodolaha community in the Kharkiv region overnight on October 25.

Illustrative photo: unsplash

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UkrinForm

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