Protests In Barcelona Escalate Into Riots And Clashes With Police

MENAFN - AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

Protests in Barcelona, Spain, escalated into riots on Saturday, with groups of young people setting fire to rubbish bins, erecting barricades and clashing with law enforcement officers in the city centre.

According to Spanish media reports, the unrest began near Plaça de Catalunya after a gathering organised through social media. Some demonstrators used rubbish containers, motorcycles and other street furniture to build barricades and set them on fire.

Police officers deployed to the area attempted to disperse the crowds, but some protesters threw stones and other objects at them. The clashes prompted businesses in the area to close their premises to prevent damage and looting.

Most of the participants were young people and teenagers. The demonstration was promoted online under the slogan Institut Indignats, echoing the name of a French student protest movement.

Although police managed to disperse the main crowd, smaller groups continued to move through central Barcelona, damaging street furniture and targeting shops. Authorities reported that 14 businesses were vandalised or looted and more than 30 fires were started. Around 100 people were arrested, approximately a quarter of them minors.