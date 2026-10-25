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Donald Trump Keeps Military Option Open Amid Iran Negotiations

Donald Trump Keeps Military Option Open Amid Iran Negotiations


Date: 2026-10-25 02:37:18

(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump has left open the possibility of renewed military strikes against Iran if Washington and Tehran fail to reach an agreement.

Speaking to reporters in Florida, Trump was asked whether the United States might resume attacks on Iran.

“Do you really think that if I had such an intention, I would tell you about it? There is a possibility of that. But there is also a possibility of reaching a good deal,” Trump said.

He added that the outcome remained uncertain, stating:“I can see this through to the end. Or perhaps they will make a deal. I don't know for sure. In any case, we will win.”

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