Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan Present Joint Silk Road Tour In Berlin

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A joint tourism route developed by Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, titled the "Joint Silk Road Highlights Tour," has been presented in Berlin. The tour aims to promote the tourism potential of both countries in the European market and attract international visitors.

The presentation was held as part of a joint initiative under a memorandum of cooperation signed in July 2026 between the Azerbaijan Tourism Board and Uzbekistan's National PR Center.

The project envisages creating a unified tourism product that brings together the historical and cultural heritage of the two countries and their shared traditions associated with the Great Silk Road. The initiative aims to strengthen Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan's positions in the international tourism market and make the route more attractive to European travellers.

Representatives of more than 20 companies and over 40 German tourism industry professionals attended the presentation. Participants were introduced to a route covering the historic cities of Samarkand, Bukhara and Khiva in Uzbekistan, as well as Baku, Shamakhi and Sheki in Azerbaijan.

The destinations offer travellers an opportunity to explore the region's rich cultural heritage, architectural landmarks and centuries-old traditions shared by the Azerbaijani and Uzbek peoples.

Meetings with representatives of Germany's tourism industry formed an important part of the event. Discussions focused on developing business ties, establishing new partnerships and expanding opportunities to promote joint tourism products in the European market.

The initiative is expected to create additional opportunities for international tourism cooperation, diversify tourism offerings and increase tourist flows between the two countries. By bringing together prominent historical destinations in a single itinerary, the route offers travellers broader opportunities to discover the cultural and historical legacy of the Great Silk Road.